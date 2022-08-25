Colin Cowherd Rips Cowboys Offseason: 'It's Bad Business'
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a significant blow last night as starting left tackle Tyron Smith went down with what appeared to be a serious injury during practice. Reports today confirmed Smith suffered an avulsion fracture and will miss most of, if not all, of the upcoming season. Fortunately the Cowboys spent their first-round pick this past season on tackle Tyler Smith who can step in and replace their All-Pro but that's about the only bright spot right now and it can fade quickly if this Smith isn't up to the task.
It caps off what has been a bit of a strange offseason in Dallas. They traded Amari Cooper and let Randy Gregory walk, doing nothing to replace either player. It seems the Cowboys are relying on internal development and better overall health to build off their success last year. So far the latter half of that plan is having trouble getting off the ground.
Colin Cowherd took a big-picture look at how the franchise conducted itself this offseason and ripped the decision-making before declaring the Cowboys need a non-Jones set of eyes to move forward the right way.
That last point has been true for a while but the Jones aren't going to hire a real GM anytime soon. And in fairness, they've done an alright job running the front office in recent years, highlighted by finding Dak Prescott in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Their moves this offseason are defendable, too; Michael Gallup could very well end up better than Cooper at a lower price tag if he returns from his ACL tear with no issue and Dorance Armstrong Jr. was quite good replacing Gregory last offseason.
Cowherd's points about the offensive line hold true, though, and it's especially problematic considering how adamant Jerry Jones has been about the offense running through Ezekiel Elliott. Even if he's completely healthy he'll struggle should the line prove porous.
Luckily for us all, real football starts soon and we'll find out if the Cowboys went about this right.