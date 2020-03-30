Colin Cowherd: Cam Newton And Tyrod Taylor Are the Same Guy

Last 46 starts for Cam Newton: 23-23, 65 TD, 44 INT

Last 46 starts for Tyrod Taylor: 24-21-1, 54 TD, 20 INT



"Cam & Tyrod are the same guy... The gap between the 2 is tiny, and if coachability & health matters, I can say Tyrod Taylor gets the edge." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/L9ikWBoZiW