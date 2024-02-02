Colin Cowherd Debunks Himself After Phone Call From Caleb Williams' Camp About Liking Chicago
The NFL Draft is still three months away, but with only the Super Bowl left on the schedule, many people have begun to shift their focus to the late April event. One of them is Colin Cowherd who earlier this week told his audience that USC's Caleb Williams did not want to go to Chicago during his show on Thursday.
"I do think it's possible that Washington trades up and Chicago allows Washington to trade up because Caleb and his group do not want to go to Chicago. He's from the D.C. area. I think Dan Quinn is considered... The big concern for Caleb Williams - and you have to admit this - where you land matters. Chicago has never developed a star quarterback."
Watching this clip it sounds sounds like Cowherd reporting something he had been told, or at the very least, relaying something he had heard. Apparently not as Cowherd told his audience on Friday that Williams' camp had called him and told him to take it back.
"So I got a call from the Caleb Williams camp and they went woah woah woah woah woah woah Colin! We don't want to be painted as anti-Chicago and we don't want to be painted as anti-Bear."
Cowherd then explained that Williams' camp explained that the Bears care and the path to success in Chicago is copying the Houston Texans. Justin Fields probably didn't like to hear this, but Cowherd's story here is probably good enough for whoever in Williams' camp reached out.
It's still unclear where Cowherd's original thought about Williams came from. Perhaps he was just making an assumption and delivering it confidently, but it doesn't matter to those who thought it was more of a report than a throwaway line.
Luckily, we only have 12 weeks or so until we find out what the Bears are doing with the top pick in the Draft and then we'll know for sure if it matters how Williams feels about Chicago.