Colin Cowherd: Brooklyn Nets Failed Because of Their Bench
Colin Cowherd is here to explain why super teams rarely work. The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in seven games on Saturday and Cowherd knows why. He took to the air Monday and explained that super teams can't be deep due to the amount of salary required to lock in top stars. That leaves a thin bench, which came back to bite the Nets.
Here's what he had to say:
This is a fair -- and fairly obvious -- argument. The issue with it is that few top NBA teams have great benches anyway. Sure there might be an impact player or two coming off the bench for playoff teams, but no one really has a ton of depth.
The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers have some depth, but it's not like either team has a wave of effective guys coming off the bench to impact every game. Terance Mann and Reggie Jackson have been big for the Clippers in the postseason in spots, as has Cameron Payne for the Suns. But the Nets had Jeff Green and Bruce Brown each providing help as well.
In general, Cowherd is right. The issue with super teams is the rest of the roster. Teams are typically relying on older vets taking discounts to play big roles. But the Los Angeles Lakers managed to make that work in 2020.
Building a super team is a delicate operation and it must be done with depth in mind.