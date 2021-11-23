Colin Cowherd Blasts Browns Fans for Booing Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield has been a frequent topic on Colin Cowherd's show since the Cleveland Browns selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's long said Mayfield isn't that talented and wasn't worthy of being a top pick. On Tuesday, Cowherd declared that Browns fans aren't being fair when they criticize Mayfield because it isn't his fault he was overhyped.
Cowherd claims the Browns were too high on Mayfield, the fans were too high on him and the media hyped him up. The fact that he's not performing to an All-Pro standard should be expected, not criticized. you throw in the fact that Mayfield is dealing with a number of injuries, booing him during games simply isn't right.
Here's what Cowherd had to say:
Cowherd rehashes his long-time take that Mayfield has never been a No. 1 pick-type talent, but that he is a franchise quarterback -- if, and only if, you give him a ton of help. He also claims Baker is way too cocky to be reliable at the position. All of that is a fair take if you've watched Mayfield over his nearly four seasons and 56 NFL games.
While that take seems hard on Mayfield, Cowherd then went to bat for him. He said the fact that Browns fans are roasting their quarterback is completely unfair. He's in obvious pain during games. He's not close to 100 percent and it's showing on the field.
Cowherd is right that the Browns should sit Mayfield against the Baltimore Ravens because the their bye week follows. Those two weeks off could give Mayfield a chance to get somewhere close to healthy. They'll need that down the stretch. That would be the smart way for Cleveland to handle this situation.