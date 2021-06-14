Colin Cowherd Writes Press Release For Packers, Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers have yet to settle their differences and move forward as far as we're currently aware. Rodgers didn't show up to mandatory minicamp last week, which means he is officially a holdout. Packers president Mark Murphy said the situation has divided the fanbase and said the reigning MVP was a "complicated fella" which seems like it doesn't help the whole situation but the cat is out of the bag anyway.
Halfway across the country on Sunday night, Colin Cowherd was sleeping soundly until he was not. Cowherd told the audience on Monday's edition of The Herd that he woke up around 3 a.m. PT and could not fall back to sleep. His thoughts then wandered to the Rodgers-Packers situation, as one does on a sleepless night. The end result of all this was a press release, written by Cowherd for both Rodgers and the Packers, explaining what happened after the two sides come to a resolution. Theoretically, anyway.
I'd like to dig into why Cowherd's mind immediately went to Aaron Rodgers when he couldn't fall asleep in the middle of the night, but as John Mulaney once said, we don't have time to unpack all of that. So we'll chalk it up to simply being an attribute of one of the best in this industry.
I frankly think Cowherd is being a bit optimistic that we'll even get this long of a statement from either side. The Packers, like every other NFL team, do not say anything more than they absolutely have to when it comes to PR statements. Before this whole situation, Rodgers generally kept his head down when it came to the media and isn't in the business of speaking candidly unless it's with a media member he likes, i.e. Kenny Mayne or Pat McAfee.
If this situation is resolved and Rodgers comes back, we'll probably get a brief statement from both team and player that sound very similar and are along the lines of "Our differences have been sorted and we're all excited to get back to work in pursuit of a championship." This has already become far more public than the Packers would prefer. Should it come to an end, they'll thank their stars and do everything they can to pretend it did not happen externally.
It's just the way the NFL works. Expecting anything more is a setup for disappointment. But we now know that Cowherd could have been a pretty good PR person in another life.