Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers Has Become Brett Favre
The Green Bay Packers' three-decade run of excellent quarterback play is at risk of coming to an end. Aaron Rodgers will consider leaving the team after another early playoff exit. Jordan Love, the QB-in-waiting, does not appear to be the same generational talent that Rodgers was when he took over for Brett Favre. For the first time since 1991, the future of the quarterback position in Green Bay is in question.
Rodgers' potential departure from the only organization he's ever known has caused quite a bit of reflection about his time with the franchise from pundits around the industry. Colin Cowherd gave his own thoughts today and laid out the argument that Rodgers slowly morphed into another version of Favre over the years and will effectively leave the Packers with nearly the same legacy.
When Rodgers won his first Super Bowl with only three years of starting under his belt, everyone assumed the sky was the limit and it was a given that he'd surpass Favre on the all-time Packer rankings in short order. But then something funny happened: Rodgers could never get back to The Big Game. He collected plenty of other individual accolades, but failed to return to the Super Bowl.
The years started to pile up. There was playoff failure after playoff failure. Now we're here. Rodgers has three MVP trophies, the same as Favre, and will probably win one more this year. If he should leave Green Bay this offseason, the only tangible difference between he and Favre will be one MVP trophy.
That is... not at all what anybody expected to happen after the 2010 championship run. But that's sports for you.