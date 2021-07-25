Closeup Photo of TJ Dillashaw's Face After Fight Last Night Is Disturbing
TJ Dillashaw made a triumphant return to the octagon last night, winning a split decision over Cory Sandhagen after over two years out of fighting because of an anti-doping suspension. But while it was a nice win for the two-time UFC bantamweight champ, he paid a heavy price for it. Or at least his face did.
In the lead-up to the fight, Dillashaw suffered a nasty cut in training that led to the fight being pushed back from May to last night. That cut opened up again in the second round during his fight against Sandhagen, leaving a massive gash above his right eye that required stitches to close. Dillashaw also suffered a cut on his nose, which appears broken.
Both injuries were captured in a close-up photo that may require a few deep breaths for those faint-of-heart souls out there, though you did click the article, so you knew what you were getting yourself into.
A singular close up of just the face, for those of you like me who want complete coverage.
This is what his face looks like normally.
Sandhagen, meanwhile, didn't look nearly as beat up after the fight. In fact, there's nary a scratch on his face. This isn't about who I think won the fight by the way. Just presenting the facts.
With the win, Dillashaw set himself up for a potential title shot in his next fight. He never lost his belt in a fight, instead, being stripped of it for EPO doping, so it makes sense he would be given a chance to earn it back.
Just make sure to give that cut time to heal.