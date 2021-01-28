Roundup: RIP Cloris Leachman; Guitar Hero Oral History; Halsey is Pregnant
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 28, 2021, 8:00 AM EST
RIP Cloris Leachman ... the oral history of Guitar Hero ... Shaun Weiss who played Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks has been sober for a year ... Proud Boys leader was a "prolific" police informant ... how Anthony Fauci survived Donald Trump ... Halsey is pregnant ... subscribe to the brand new Best of 7 podcast where Kyle and Ryan ranked their most intense TV binges ... Cici's Pizza has filed for bankruptcy ... China now has an anal swab test for Coronavirus ... the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problem ... Anchor Brewing changed their labels ... Oregon healthcare workers got stuck on the highway in a snowstorm so they went car to car giving people the vaccine before it expired .... the biggest terrorist threat in America is Americans ...
Mark Cuban is launching a firm to offer low-cost version of high-cost drugs. [Freep]
Candace Parker is leaving the LA Sparks after 13 seasons to return home and play for the Chicago Sky. [ESPN]
Stephen A. Smith wants to be everywhere. [USA TODAY Sports]
The Onion's take on Curt Schilling and the Hall of Fame. [The Onion]
What's it like to live the TB12 Method and be like Tom Brady for a week. [CBS Sports]
Kobe Bryant's legacy is all over the NBA. [ESPN]
The list of people who auditioned for The Office who didn't get hired is pretty impressive.
Jimmer Fredette scored 70 earlier this week.