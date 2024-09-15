Cleveland Browns vs Jacksonville Jaguars: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Cleveland Browns will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 of the NFL season at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, September 15
WATCH: Browns vs Jaguars Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Browns will look to have a better showing after getting blown out by the Cowboys in their season opener. Deshaun Watson must play better if Cleveland wants to return to the playoffs. The Browns' quarterback completed 24 of his 45 attempts and threw two interceptions. This could be a get-right game for the 2020 NFL passing leader.
The Jaguars easily could have beaten the Dolphins last Sunday, but they let the game slip away in the second half. Rookie wide receiver Brain Thomas Jr. had a successful NFL debut, catching four passes and scoring a 14-yard touchdown. Look for the first year player to expand his role as the season continues.
This is a great Week 2 matchup between two playoff hopeful teams, make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Browns vs Jaguars Live | Stream free on Fubo
Cleveland Browns vs Jacksonville Jaguars
- Date: Sunday, September 15
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Cleveland Browns (+140) vs Jacksonville Jaguars (-165)
Spread: JAX -3
O/U: 41.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.