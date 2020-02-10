Cleveland Browns Trade Up One Spot ... to Draft Justin Gilbert 8th
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Sorry folks, the Browns didn’t trade up one spot from 9th to 8th to take Johnny Manziel. Instead, the Browns gave up a 5th round pick to Minnesota to move up one spot to grab Oklahoma State cornerback Justin Gilbert.
That has to be something of a disappointment for Browns fans, who would have loved Manziel there.
Gilbert isn’t a bad pick – though it’s a deep cornerback draft – as he’ll pair with Joe Haden in the secondary.