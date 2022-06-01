Clay Travis Got Thrown Out of His 11-Year-old's Baseball Game
Clay Travis was kicked out of his 11-year-old son's travel baseball tournament game this weekend. Yes, that's a sentence I just typed on the Internet. Travis took to OutKick on Tuesday to tell the whole story and boy is it a doozy.
Apparently, the umpire of his son's game was a tad overzealous -- despite taking a 10-minute bathroom break after the first half-inning. The ump had called kids out for bat placement after foul balls and angered Travis all game. Then the umpire called Travis' son out for batter interference after the opposing catcher threw down to third base during his at-bat. Well, that was it. The radio host dropped an f-bomb and got himself removed from the area.
The segment is below:
"It's fairly high-level Little League" is a hell of a quote.
Now, look, do I think an umpire should be calling an 11-year-old out for batter interference on a play like that? Absolutely not. On the other hand, do I think a grown man should be lobbing f-bombs at umpires during a Little League game? Also, no. Either way, this is a fantastic story for so many reasons.
One question I have: why did the producer of this segment not bleep Travis' first f-bomb, but bleeped the rest of them? Just looking for some rules clarification here.