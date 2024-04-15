How to Claim FanDuel Colorado Promo Code and Use $150 Bonus Bets Before it Expires
Claim your $150 bonus in time for the NBA and NHL playoffs!
This is an awesome time of the year to be a Colorado sports fan, with the Nuggets and Avalanche about to enter the playoffs and the Rockies playing all summer long.
And FanDuel is giving you a chance to cash in on it with its new-user offer: bet $5 on any game this week, win $150 in bonus bets guaranteed!
Keep reading to learn all you need to know about this offer.
- FanDuel Colorado Promo Code Details
- How to Claim FanDuel Promo in Colorado
- What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
- How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets?
- Is Sports Betting Legal in Colorado?
- Is FanDuel Legit in Colorado?
- Is FanDuel Legal in Colorado?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in Colorado?
- What is the Best Colorado Sportsbook?
- Best Colorado Sportsbook Bonus Promo
FanDuel Colorado Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5
None needed
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in Colorado
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus at FanDuel:
- Click this link to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any game
It doesn’t matter what you wager on, and it doesn’t matter if that bet wins or loses.
Once you’ve met the minimum requirements of a $10 deposit and a $5 first bet, you’ll be guaranteed to win!
What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
Your bonus bets are guaranteed with this offer, so you should know what you’re working with.
Bonus bets are house credits that you can use to wager on sports instead of real money from your account.
If you win a bet you place with bonus funds, your winnings will arrive in the form of withdrawable cash!
But you should note that the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you when wagering since it’s house credit.
How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets?
FanDuel makes it super simple for you to use your bonus bets – adding just one more step to the process of placing a bet.
Simply select any wager you like to add it to your bet slip. When you go to place the bet, you’ll see an option to apply bonus credit to the stake of the bet.
Click that bonus option, type in how much of your bonus you want to risk and then place the bet.
You can spend your bonus bets on any wager in any sport, but you cannot combine them with other promotions and they expire seven days after you claim them.
Is Sports Betting Legal in Colorado?
Yes, online sports betting has been legal in Colorado since May, 2020.
Is FanDuel Legit in Colorado?
Yes. FanDuel is the most popular sportsbook in the nation and it has years of reliability and positive reviews backing it up.
Is FanDuel Legal in Colorado?
Yes. FanDuel is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in Colorado.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Colorado?
Yes, you can bet on college sports in Colorado, including in-state teams, but you cannot bet on college player props.
What is the Best Colorado Sportsbook?
Colorado has all of the top sportsbooks in the industry, and FanDuel is certainly in the conversation for the best of the best.
It’s the most popular sportsbook for a reason after all!
FanDuel has the best app in sports betting, some of the best promotions and tons of fun betting lines on all of your favorite sports.
But that doesn’t mean you should stop there!
If you sign up with several sportsbooks, you can let the competition work for you – giving you access to all of the best odds and promotions.
Best Colorado Sportsbook Bonus Promo
FanDuel has an awesome welcome bonus in Colorado, but there’s some other offers you might like better.
Here are the other top welcome bonuses in Colorado:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
DraftKings
$200 + Daily No-Sweat Same-Game Parlays
$10
$5
None needed
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
None needed
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None needed
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
BIGLEAD1000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.