Quinnen Williams Two-Hand Touched CJ Stroud and Was Called For Roughing the Passer
CJ Stroud is having a nightmare of a day in the Meadowlands as the New York Jets lead the Houston Texans, 14-6, in the fourth quarter. Stroud was unable to get anything going in the rain all afternoon, but at least he's a big enough name that he was the recipient of one of the softest roughing the passer penalties you'll ever see.
That's Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams giving Stroud the lightest shove after he threw the ball and drawing the flag. The good news for Williams is that one of his teammates was also called for pass interference in the end zone on the same play so the fact that he lightly shoved a quarterback out of bounds well after he got rid of the ball didn't completely screw his team even though they did give up a touchdown on the very next play.
Maybe this will be a teachable moment for Williams and other defenders. You really don't need to shove quarterbacks. There's really no upside. Whereas this is a possible consequence. And it could be costly.