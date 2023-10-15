CJ Stroud So Good He Threw an Touchdown Pass and Interception on the Same Drive
CJ Stroud is having a tremendous start to his rookie season. He came into the Houston Texans' Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints fourth in the NFL in passing with 1,461 passing yards to go along with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. During the first quarter against the Saints he threw his first career interception. And it ended up giving the Texans a first down.
Saints linebacker Zack Baun was the first player to pick off Stroud as a pro. Unfortunately, he didn't protect the ball during his return and got stripped. Tytus Howard recovered the fumble. Technically, it counts as two changes of posession, so the Texans didn't exactly score a touchdown on the same drive that Stroud threw an interception. However...
Stroud hit Dalton Schultz for a one-yard touchdown pass five plays later. So it's kind of like Stroud's season is going so well that the Texans pick up first downs when he throws an interception and it's almost like they have scored on every drive where Stroud has thrown an interception.
What a difference a good quarterback makes. One little interception is no longer the end of the world in Houston. Now you've got a guy who can give the ball away and still end up scoring points.