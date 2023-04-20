Ryan Clark And Brady Quinn Are Fighting Over C.J. Stroud
On Wednesday, Brady Quinn stirred up some trouble while commenting on Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and the perception that his NFL draft stock is dropping. During a podcast appearance, Quinn claimed Stroud committed to attend the Manning Passing Academy then didn't show up. That accusation has led to an increasingly heated feud with ESPN's Ryan Clark.
Quinn claimed Stroud essentially ghosted the Mannings after committing to show up to their annual quarterback event. Late Wednesday night, Clark refuted that and the two analysts got into a back and forth on Twitter. And oh you bet your ass there was quote tweeting. So much quote tweeting.
As Barstool Sports' Big Cat pointed out, we've got a Bub/Bruh-off going!
It's getting juicy in this ESPN/Fox Sports feud! We'll keep you updated if it gets elevated to "brah" level.