Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the NFL season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 15.
The Bengals got off to a rough start to the season, losing in their opener 16-10 to the Patriots. Joe Burrow needs to be better in order for this team to be a contender this year. He only threw for 164 yards playing without Tee Higgins. Ja'Marr Chase was also limited on the day after holding out during trading camp while waiting for a new contract.
The Chiefs again look like the team to beat in the NFL. They picked up a win over the Ravens in the opening game of the season as Patrick Mahomes and company look to make it a third consecutive Super Bowl victory this year. Rashee Rice topped 100 yards receiving in Week 1 and will look to take that next step in his second professional season.
This is a great Week 2 matchup between two playoff hopeful teams, make sure to tune in.
Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs
- Date: Sunday, September 15th
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Cincinnati Bengals (+225) vs Kansas City Chiefs (-275)
Spread: KC -6
O/U: 48.5