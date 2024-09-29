Cincinnati Bengals vs Carolina Panthers live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Carolina Panthers will defend their home field when the Cincinnati Bengals come to town on Saturday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.
The Carolina Panthers had one of the biggest bouncebacks in week 3 when they took down the Las Vegas Raiders, 36-22. With new starting QB Andy Dalton, the offense seemed to be firing on all cylinders. Even RB Chubba Hubbard had a breakout game and ran for 114 yards.
The Cincinnati Bengals have had a rough start to the 2024 season. Every one of thier three losses has been a one-possession game. QB Joe Burrow seems to be struggling, and the defense hasn't been able to get consistent stops. They currently sit at the bottom of the AFC North and need to dig themselves out of this hole to compete for playoff contention.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers
- Date: Sunday, September 29th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Cincinnati Bengals (-4) vs. Carolina Panthers
O/U: 47
