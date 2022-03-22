Roundup: Christina Ricci Joins New Addams Family Series; Randy Gregory Rips Cowboys Fans; Jamal Crawford Retires
Jamal Crawford announces retirement ... Amy Schumer wanted Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appear at Oscars this year ... Zion Williamson will not play this season ... World's largest potato is actually a gourd ... Shanghai Disney closes because of COVID ... Denver Broncos collect 189 firearms at first gun buyback event ... Plane carrying 132 passengers crashes in Guangxi hills ... Russia issues warning to Poland days before President Biden's visit ... Mark Meadows under investigation for alleged voter fraud in North Carolina ... Minneapolis public school teachers hit 10th day of strike ... U.N. Secretary General hammers coal, calls it a "stupid investment" in speech ... Dow snaps five-day win streak as stocks fall ... LSU hiring Murray State's Matt McMahon to replace Will Wade ... Christina Ricci joins Netflix's new Addams family series ... Randy Gregory ripped Cowboys fans ... Maryland hired Seton Hall's Kevin Williard ...
A new trailer for Netflix's Wild Abandon.
Pusha T made a diss track for Arby's.
Ohio State's Harry Miller discusses his decision to step away from football and focus on his mental health.
Modest Mouse -- "Ocean Breathes Salty"