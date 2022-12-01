Twitter Not Buying Christian Pulisic's Claim He Did Not Get 'Hit in the Balls'
Christian Pulisic scored the goal that sent the USA men's soccer team to the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup. Pulisic did it in the most painful fashion, suffering an injury so traumatic he wasn't able to celebrate, required help to get off the field, and ended up in the hospital. The official diagnosis that the public received was a "pelvic contusion," but we all know the truth. He got hit in the balls (or penis as the Le Batard crew would prefer).
But Pulisic, Captain America himself, says this is not the case, as he told the media today that he did NOT "get hit in the balls."
So we're supposed to believe that he really did get a bruised pelvis? Unsurprisingly, no one is buying this and we now have United States Soccer balls truthers.
Ron Burgundy and Hans Moleman also made quite a few appearances in the quote tweets for this one. The first person to put this on a t-shirt is going to make some serious cash.