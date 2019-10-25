The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Christian McCaffrey and Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Go Public with Relationship

By Ryan Phillips | Oct 25 2019

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 27: Olivia Culpo is seen wearing cropped top, sheer skirt with print and fringes outside Balmain during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 on September 27, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo have been linked together since May and were even spotted on a vacation to Mexico in July. Now, it appears the pair have gone public with their relationship.

On Thursday, Culpo posted a video of her getting a Carolina Panthers-themed manicure with McCaffrey's number on her nails:

During McCaffrey's bye last week, the 23-year-old running back posted shots of Culpo to his Instagram stories as well. So it appears this romance is now public.

The 27-year-old Culpo had an extremely public and ugly breakup with Detroit Lions receiver Danny Amendola. The pair were on and off for a few years but finally seemed to end things earlier this year.

We wish Mr. McCaffrey and Ms. Culpo well. They're both wildly-attractive people, so what could possibly go wrong?

Olivia's Instagram is worth checking out. A sampling is below.

Heading to @balmain ??

In the mood to laugh so hard it hurts

❤️

Dimmi, cara

