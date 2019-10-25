Christian McCaffrey and Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Go Public with Relationship By Ryan Phillips | Oct 25 2019 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo have been linked together since May and were even spotted on a vacation to Mexico in July. Now, it appears the pair have gone public with their relationship.

On Thursday, Culpo posted a video of her getting a Carolina Panthers-themed manicure with McCaffrey's number on her nails:

During McCaffrey's bye last week, the 23-year-old running back posted shots of Culpo to his Instagram stories as well. So it appears this romance is now public.

The 27-year-old Culpo had an extremely public and ugly breakup with Detroit Lions receiver Danny Amendola. The pair were on and off for a few years but finally seemed to end things earlier this year.

We wish Mr. McCaffrey and Ms. Culpo well. They're both wildly-attractive people, so what could possibly go wrong?

Olivia's Instagram is worth checking out. A sampling is below.