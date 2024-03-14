Chris Russo Mangles Every Single Name on 'First Take' Set
By Kyle Koster
Stephen A. Smith has the day off from First Take so that means the task of opening the show fell to Chris "Mad Dog" Russo. Here's how that went.
Like a leftfielder working through some things in Spring Training, Russo went 0-for-3 in knowing his co-hosts names. Or maybe he was just strapping on a global brain and throwing out some new nicknames for everyone to chew on.
Perhaps Domonique Foxworth will henceforth be known as Our Little Pal There Dominic, Brian Windhorst will become Our Good Little Buddy There Windenhurst, and Molly Qerim will become Molly Querim. Predicting the future is a fool's errand, after all.
Russo tried to save face and say he was doing this all on purpose because of course he did and it's funny but he has quite a track record when it comes to these types of gaffes. But hell, it's nice to see people having fun at work. Especially after they retired months ago.