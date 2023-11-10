Chris Rock Tries to Convince Caleb Williams to Join the Jets
Chris Rock was at USC on Thursday night, first watching super-freshman Isaiah Collier lead the Trojans to an 85-59 win on the hardwood, then hanging out with quarterback Caleb Williams. Rock is a New York Jets fan, so he spent his time attempting to convince the presumed No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft that he should push his way to the Jets.
Here's video of their interaction:
Unfortunately for Rock, if the season ended today, the Jets would have the 16th pick in the first round. That's far too late to select Williams, who most believe will be off the board first. Beyond that, if the Jets somehow did take Williams in the first round, it would make him the third USC quarterback to go to the Jets in the opening round since 2009.
The Jets selected Mark Sanchez with the fifth pick in the 2009 draft, then took Sam Darnold with the third pick in 2018. While neither player had much help around them on offense, they also didn't turn out to be successful quarterbacks despite stellar college careers. I'm not sure owner Woody Johnson would have the appetite for a third Trojan leading his franchise.
But Chris Rock can dream.