Chris Olave Reckless Driving Arrest Dashcam Video Released
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was arrested Monday night in Kenner, Louisiana and the dashcam footage from that incident has been released.
Olave was arrested on suspicion of reckless operation of a motor vehicle for reportedly driving 70 mph in a 35 mph zone. After being pulled over, he told the officer, "I play for the Saints, man." The officer wasn't impressed.
Here's the video:
Not a great look by Olave doing the NFL version of, "Do you know who I am?"
The 23-year-old was allegedly, "Observed travelling at the high rate of speed, recklessly maneuvering between lanes and around other drivers on the roadway." So, yeah, he's going to be in a bit of trouble.
Olave is in his second season and is, once again, performing well. So far he has 39 receptions for 471 yards and a touchdown. That follows a solid rookie season from the Ohio State product when he had 72 catches for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns.
We'll see what kind of punishment he faces. So far the Saints haven't issued a suspension.