Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo Goes on Epic Rant About MLB's Apple TV Deal
There are few things better in sports media than a genuine rant from Chris Russo. When "Mad Dog" gets rolling on a take there is no stopping him and he'll bulldoze everything in his path. It's beautiful. On Tuesday, he got in that zone when discussing MLB's new deal with Apple TV.
Russo was incensed that Max Scherzer's first start with the New York Mets will only be available on Apple TV. Apple's deal with MLB gave the company exclusive streaming rights to two Friday night games every week in exchange for $85 million a year over the next seven years.
Mad Dog is furious at the new deal and went off on Tuesday's episode of Mad Dog Unleashed:
I mean, he's right. A lot of people will be furious about this and it is just another example of MLB trying to make a buck without considering what fans want.
Later, Russo continued, and even brought the late Larry King into the argument:
The fact that Apple TV has exclusive rights to the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Jackie Robinson Day in pretty insane. Not sure what MLB is thinking there.
Russo has a point here. A lot of people are going to be upset by this deal.
Side note: I'm kind of bummed that clip cut off, I really wanted to hear what Jay in Rhode Island had to say.