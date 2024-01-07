Chris Jones Gets Bonus For 10th Sack, Chiefs Sideline Goes Crazy
It might seem like a long time ago, but Chris Jones held out from the Kansas City Chiefs to start the season. He eventually agreed to a one-year, $19.5 million contract with a bunch of incentives. One of those was a $1.25 million bonus for topping 10 sacks. Well, he reached it on Sunday and his teammates went absolutely nuts.
Jones entered Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers with 9.5 sacks on the season. With the Chargers facing third-and-6 from KC's 14-yard line, Jones got free and sacked Easton Stick. That moved him past his incentive line to 10.5 sacks on the year. The entire Chiefs roster, including the players on the sideline, exploded in euphoria for their teammate.
Watch:
That's awesome. I know who is picking up the check for the next team dinner.
This is only Jones' 13th game of the season. He agreed to a new contract on September 11 and was activated the next day. In those 13 game he has 10.5 sacks and counting, proving the five-time All-Pro is absolutely worth the money.