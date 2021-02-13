Former WR Chris Hogan Will Try His Hand at Professional Lacrosse
By Liam McKeone | Feb 13, 2021, 2:38 PM EST
Chris Hogan has spent the last eight years bouncing around the NFL as a solid, if unspectacular, wide receiver. His biggest impacts came as a member of the New England Patriots, where he earned the trust of Tom Brady and won two Super Bowl rings for his efforts.
Hogan spent most of the 2020 season as a member of the New York Jets. He, like many other members of that team, failed to do much and the Jets waived him in early December. Hogan is a free agent but at 32-years-old, his best days are behind him.
So apparently he's turning to a different sport entirely. Adam Schefter reported today that Hogan would be entering his name into the Premier Lacrosse entry draft. Hogan, as was mentioned a thousand times on broadcast during his playing days, was an excellent lacrosse player at Penn State.
This is obviously rather unusual. Football is such a physically grinding game that many players have trouble getting around after retirement, much less leave the game in good enough shape to competitively play any other sport. And yet here Hogan is, trying to become the first former NFLer to play in the Premier Lacrosse League.
A fun story to keep track of. Hogan will probably be pretty good. He's obviously a top-tier athlete, even if it's been a while since he picked up a lacrosse stick or whatever the proper terminology is. He also has the look of a Lax Bro (see cover photo). Best of luck to him.