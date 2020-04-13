Chris Fowler Says Idea of College Football Returning Next Spring is 'Gaining Momentum'

View this post on Instagram

We are 20 Saturdays from the SCHEDULED start of CFB.. so how likely is that looking? What scenarios are being weighed? When will we know more? Who's gonna decide all this? You sure are asking a lot of questions! And I get it. I'm starving for answers too. So here's some "informed speculation" on where we are now after checking in with folks this week. I can only be so specific and people don't want their names attached to this topic right now. But... here goes. Please comment with your take if you like.