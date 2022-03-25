Chris Broussard: No One Is Beating the Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns secured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference by virtue of winning their 60th game last night, meaning the path to the NBA Finals runs through the desert. They are nine games clear of the second-place Memphis Grizzlies and are the best team in all of basketball if you study the results. Which, even in this era of completely devaluing the regular season, should matter a bit. Especially if the team winning and winning and winning again is the same one that came perilously close to capturing an NBA crown ahead of schedule last summer until Giannis went full Giannis.
Devin Booker is garnering late consideration for MVP honors, yet it's not a one-man show. Phoenix thrives on team play and solid contributions up and down the roster. Added together, the picture emerges of a side that's going to be hard as hell to eliminate when postseason arrives. And as mentioned before, the Suns will enjoy homecourt advantage for the duration.
Chris Broussard surveyed these facts and the current landscape this morning on First Things First and delivered a strong prediction: No one is beating Phoenix.
The Phoenix Suns are NBA champion favorites. It's an easily provable claim thanks to WynnBet. With the Golden State Warriors crashing down to reality a bit and Memphis' youth remaining a sticking point, there are certainly crazier gambles than trusting a team proven to be worthy of trust. Only one team can legally emerge from the East and the Finals feel like a coinflip.
Perhaps this isn't such a bold prediction after all.