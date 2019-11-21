Chris Broussard: Clippers Look Scary After Beating Celtics By Geoff Magliocchetti | Nov 21 2019 Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Halloween is long over, but Chris Broussard is detecting scary material coming out of Los Angeles.

Count the Fox Sports host among those impressed by the debut of the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George tandem for the Clippers, who took a 107-104 overtime tilt from the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at Staples Center. Broussard admitted that the grouping was "sloppy" at times -- they did shoot a combined 15-for-38 from the floor -- but he believes the team put the rest of the Western Conference on notice with the win.

"At times [Kawhi and Paul George] were sloppy... but beating a very good Boston Celtics team says that the potential for this team with these 2 is scary high." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/LO90IVK51V — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 21, 2019

"(The win) says the potential for this team with these two is scary high," Broussard said on Thursday's edition of Undisputed on FS1. "It's hard to fit two stars together at times. In the same position, both are used to being the man, both are used to being the first option, and there's the tendency to kind of defer a little bit and make sure he's getting the ball, stuff like that. That's why I think they each had five turnovers. Combined, they only shot 39 percent."

Broussard is nonetheless impressed that the pair was able to top the Celtics in their shared debut. Boston tops the Eastern Conference with an 11-3 record, and Broussard compared the win to Dwyane Wade and LeBron James' partnership in Miami. Their days with the Heat opened with an 88-80 loss to the Celtics, the defending Eastern Conference champions. He found it inspiring that Los Angeles was able to do the opposite.

Broussard noted that the Clips' defense was particularly impressive to him, especially in overtime, where Los Angeles held Boston is seven points to secure the win.

While Broussard certainly knows his way around the NBA, it might be a tad early to make declarations such as these. Boston, in particular, could well falter as we get deeper into the season. They continue to lead the East (albeit in a tie with Milwaukee), but the conference's top teams are separated by a mere three games. Adding to the intrigue was that the Celtics were in the midst of a five-game road trip, one that ends Friday in Denver. The fact they made it to overtime might've been enough of a metaphorical victory for the guys in green.

Nonetheless, Leonard and George will have plenty of opportunities to build on the hype they've generated for an often downtrodden Clippers franchise. They'll return to action on Friday at home against Houston (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).