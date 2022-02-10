Roundup: Chloe Kim and Nathan Chen Secure Gold; Zendaya's Super Bowl Commercial; Jeremy Giambi Dead at 47
Chloe Kim repeats snowboarding gold medal ... Nathan Chen dominated to win men's figure skating gold ... Zendaya's Super Bowl commercial released ... Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider quit her day job ... NSFW clip posted to Nelly's Instagram ... Here's a dog refusing the leave the dog park ... Dolly Parton's amusement park will cover tuition and school fees for all employees ... SpaceX loses 40 satellites to geomagnetic storm ... State of California to sue Tesla over alleged discrimination and harassment ... Stephen A. Smith and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo will face off every Wednesday on 'First Take' starting in March ... Five athletes disqualified from mixed team ski jumping event over suits ... InStyle, Entertainment Weekly among magazines making permanent move to digital-only publication ... NFL to play first game in Germany during 2022 season ... Futurama revival ordered at Hulu ... Jeremy Giambi died at 47 ... Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Peter Navarro ... "The Batman" will premiere early on Imax ... Bob Saget died from head trauma ... SoFi Stadium went up, then everything changed ...
The art world's Amazing Spider-Man [New York Times]
When The Simpsons bet big on the Super Bowl [The Ringer]
25 smart words you should be using but aren’t [Mental Floss]
ESPN expands ‘ManningCast’ deal with Peyton Manning’s Omaha productions [Variety]
Laid off Peloton employees crash CEO's first all-hands meeting. [CNBC]
Daniel Snyder hired a firm to investigate his organization [ESPN]
The NFL says they'll be the ones doing the investigating [CNN]
The Sixers should absolutely not trade for James Harden [The Big Lead]
Giannis Antetokounmpo is back at it again with the dad jokes.
A new series featuring Zac Efron as a father.
A brief look at what promises to be another strange A24 movie.
Kendrick Lamar -- "Loyalty" ft. Rihanna