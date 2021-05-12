Here Are All the Incredible Things NFL Stars Are Doing in Chiefs' Tailgate Picture
The full schedule for the 2021 NFL season will be officially released tonight, but enough information has leaked that we already have a pretty good idea of what every team will be facing starting in September. It's also the time of year where each organization's social teams get to shine. Each of the 32 franchises wants to present its yearly schedule in a fresh, fun, and engaging way.
The Kansas City Chiefs tried their hand at that by posting a graphic of several Chiefs' 2021 opponents tailgating in the parking lot of Arrowhead Stadium.
There's a lot going on here. So we broke it down for you.
Baker Mayfield Taking a Big Chomp Out of a Sausage
As you can see to the left, Browns QB Baker Mayfield is pictured trying to take as big a bite as possible out of his sausage.
Ezekiel Elliott Enjoying Blue Ribbon Brisket
Zeke doesn't look happy, but he did apparently win a ribbon for his brisket.
Whatever Daniel Jones is Doing
We've got no answer here. No clue what the Giants quarterback is eating back there. Clearly it's large, which is why he has to dangle it and try to eat it from the bottom. Maybe pizza? Yeah, it's pizza.
Aaron Rodgers Isn't There
With the uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers' situation in Green Bay, the KC graphics team opted to leave him out entirely and instead have Aaron Jones as the Packers representative. Cheese curds anyone?
Derek Carr's Mystery Meat
That is a real sentence published, and we truly can't guess what he's eating. Clearly there's a connection between the city each player represents and what they're eating here, but Vegas isn't known for any one food. Steak seems most likely. But with no sides or anything, it's as depressing as the Raiders' immediate future.
Big Ben's Perogies
Perogies are a specialty in Pittsburgh. Looks like Ben Roethlisberger enjoys some dipping sauce with his.
Diggsing The Wings
We tried too hard here with the caption didn't we? Ah well. Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs is eating wings here. Let's move on.
Keenan Allen Likes Avocado Toast
A classic in Southern California, avocado toast with an egg on top. Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen must be loving this.