NFL Network Had the Funniest Postgame Analysis of Chiefs Win Over Dolphins
By Liam McKeone
The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business during last night's frigid contest against the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. After a whole lot of noise suggesting the Chiefs are more vulnerable than ever, Patrick Mahomes and his teammates executed to their usual high degree to win 26-7. The outcome was never really in much doubt in large part thanks to Kansas City's defense. The Dolphins were always going to struggle in the cold but defensive coordinator Steve Spagnola came prepared with a plan to stifle Mike McDaniel's excellent offense and succeeded.
Most of the analysis in the upcoming week will be centered around KC's offense and whether it'll be good enough to survive a shootout with whatever AFC opponent awaits next weekend. But the instant reactions from last night were, rightfully, all about the defense. NFL Network featured a discussion between Chris Rose and Maurice Jones-Drew (the very same!) that ended up being funnier than any other network postgame breakdown.
Behold, Rose asking MJD if the Chiefs could ride "the D" throughout the playoffs and getting a stare in response before correcting himself to "the defense."
Subtle comedy is the best comedy, especially on live television. Jones-Drew struck the pose again later for a picture.
It is iffy if the Chiefs can, indeed, ride the D in the future. They could get into some trouble if they have to travel to Buffalo to face the Bills next weekend; Josh Allen can put up points in bunches when he's cooking no matter who's lining up opposite him. Even the Houston Texans, the Chiefs' other possible opponent, dropped 45 on a really good Cleveland Browns defense despite all their inexperience. Kansas City has a shutdown unit but offenses are better than ever and a shootout is likely no matter who they line up against. Weather dependent, anyway.
Anyway. Glad MJD and Rose got to have some fun.