Chiefs Brought Back the Weird Spinning Huddle During the 4th Quarter of the Super Bowl
Andy Reid was in his bag during the 4th quarter of the Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs took a 35-27 lead. Skyy Moore scoring the go-ahead touchdown midway through the quarter on a play where he was wide open and basically the only guy on his side of the field. The Chiefs went nowhere on the previous play, but they did break out the Ring Around the Rosie huddle again.
The Chiefs did a similar Ring Around the Rosie thing against the Raiders last month and scored a touchdown, but it was called back because of a penalty. The important thing is that they're all having fun out there.