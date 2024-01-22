Chiefs Lose Ball On Dreaded Fumble Through the End Zone Play
The Kansas City Chiefs took a 27-24 lead into the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Divisional Round. And then things got nuts. It all culminated with Mecole Hardman Jr. losing the ball as he rolled over near the goal line and fumbled the ball through the end zone for a touchback.
This is a play that people have been complaining about quite loudly this season. And now it could affect the outcome of this playoff game which means there will be a serious conversation about the rule during the offseason. (Buffalo ended up punting on the ensuing possession.) Who knows what the owners will say about it, but they have to at least have a conversation.
To set up the play at goalline, Isiah Pacheco broke a long run down the sideline. And the play before that the Bills ran a fake punt with Damar Hamlin from their own end of the field. What's next?