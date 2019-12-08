UPDATE: Chiefs' Gear Accidentally Shipped To New Jersey Instead of Foxboro, Turns Up Just Before Kickoff By William Pitts | Dec 08 2019 Oakland Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs | David Eulitt/Getty Images

It's easy to forget the behind-the-scenes of how NFL games go off as planned. We just expect that somehow, some way, the players will be at the stadium on time, the cameras will be positioned to film it, and nothing will go wrong. There are hundreds upon hundreds of staff employed by the teams, city, and stadium to make sure each NFL game goes off without a hitch.

In this one instance, someone failed to do their job.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, an equipment container with some of the Chiefs' shoulder pads, helmets, and footballs was not unloaded from the team plane in Boston. As a result, the cargo accidentally made its way to Newark, New Jersey. The missing equipment, which belongs to 35 players, is being rushed back to New England and should arrive just in time for the Chiefs' game against the New England Patriots, which kicks off at 4:25 local time.

If it fails to turn up by then, a source tells ESPN that the Chiefs would have to forfeit the game - an event literally unprecedented in NFL history. By technicality, if this were to happen, the Patriots would be handed a 2-0 win.

Thankfully, according to Schefter, the equipment is scheduled to arrive between 3:00 and 3:30 p.m. if traffic holds up. However, it would seriously put a crimp in the Chiefs' pre-game preparation, especially in an environment as hostile as Gillette Stadium.

UPDATE: The Chiefs' gear has arrived at Gillette Stadium. There will be no forfeit.

A Chiefs’ spokesman just said all the team’s equipment has arrived in Foxboro. Roughly 35 players had been missing helmets and or shoulder pads. No more. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2019