Chiefs Fans Take Over SoFi Stadium Against Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs are facing the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday Night Football this week and their fans have made the trip. Chiefs fans have absolutely packed SoFi yet again, taking over the Chargers' home stadium.
Here are some shots of the crowd:
Yet another example of the Chargers not being able to pack their home stadium with their own fans. There are a lot of empty seats and a ton of Chiefs fans. The Chargers have a loaded roster and a top young quarterback and can't find 70,000 of their fans to fill SoFi. It's still funny.
The Chargers and Washington Commanders are the two NFL teams that have the hardest time attracting fans. It's not changing any time soon for either team.