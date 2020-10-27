Chicago Sports Radio Phone Lines an Absolute Delight After Bears' Debacle
By Kyle Koster | Oct 27, 2020, 9:26 AM EDT
The Chicago Bears were supposed to play a football game Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Matt Nagy's team managed to show up but were more passive bystanders as the opposing team essentially did whatever it wanted in all three phases for 60 minutes. With Nick Foles looking less like the ultimate answer and more like a pressing question himself, locals have turned to a time-tested coping mechanism: calling into sports radio to vent, to criticize, to lay their anger bare.
Leading to images like these that, while they should inspire some level of empathy, for some reason inspire only maniacal laughter.
Look at all these Hank Grabowskis chomping at the bit to get in with the best intentions only to end up more confused and frustrated by the end of the call. David Kaplan is a real pro but if they all think he has every answer, they're barking up the wrong tree. One of the underlying sad things about sports is how helpless everyone without a jersey or front-office position is to stop what's going on.
And what's going on with the Bears is straight out of Cinderella. The fancy stagecoach, once bound for the playoffs, is beginning to turn back into a pumpkin just in time for Halloween. If there's a quarterback currently under contract who inspires confidence for the future, he has yet to announce himself. The magical last-second victories that were once happening all over the place have dried up.
Meatheads on television regrettably have a point when they say NFL stands for Not For Long so Chicago radio could look much different a week from now with a win over the Saints. But that's, like, several days of these phone lines away.