Chicago Bears WR Rome Odunze Suffers Grade 1 Knee Sprain, Per Report
It is believed that Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze suffered a Grade 1 knee sprain, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The former Washington standout was injured in the Bears' 24-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.
"Odunze will seek a second opinion, but this is best case scenario for the talented rookie receiver," Shultz said on X.
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus expressed concern toward Odunze's injury after Sunday's win.
"[The concern is] Rome's knee. So we will have to see where that is, and he's getting an MRI today, and we will see where it goes from there. Hopefully, he will be fine," Eberflus said, via NBC Sports.
After leaping to corral a tipped pass, Rome Odunze's lone reception resulted in a fumble. It was chaotic, but it was just that type of day for Chicago. For instance, the Bears rallied to beat Tennessee despite Caleb Williams finishing with less than 100 passing yards.
Leading rusher D'Andre Swift had just 30 yards on 10 carries. Yet Chicago performed when it needed most and did enough to start the season 1-0.
As for Odunze, the injury is a setback, but one he will return from. The promising receiver ascended to program-legend status at Washington following two years of dominance. He caught 92 passes for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He had 75 catches for 1,145 yards and seven scores the year prior.