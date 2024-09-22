Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Chicago Bears will hit the road in Week 3 to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Bears are coming off a 19-13 loss to the Texans last week as they look to bounce back on the road. Despite the excitement surrounding the arrival of #1 overall pick Caleb Williams at quarterback, the offense has yet to perform at the high level many Bears fans anticipated
The Colts are still looking for their first win after dropping their second game in a row to the Packers last week. Quarterback Anthony Richardson continues his comeback from last year’s injury and he will look to turn things around this week in front of the home crowd.
Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Date: Sunday, September 22
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Indianapolis Colts (-1.5) vs. Chicago Bears
O/U: 42.5
