Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Chicago Bears will face the Houston Texans in Week 2 of the NFL season at NRG Stadium on Sunday, September 15.
The Bears picked up a win to open the season by beating the Titans 24-17. Caleb Williams did not have a great debut despite the win. He failed to top 100 yards passing and completed less than 50 percent of his passes. Chalk it up as an adjustment game for the first overall pick. Williams should be better in this game, and he needs to be if Chicago wants to keep up.
The Texans have high hopes this season and will look to make a deep playoff run behind the arm of C.J. Stroud. They scored 29 points in week 1 and could be one of the best offenses in the NFL this season. Joe Mixon looks like a huge pickup for Houston as the veteran running back carried the ball 30 times for 159 yards.
This is a great Week 2 matchup between two playoff hopeful teams, make sure to tune in.
Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans
- Date: Sunday, September 15th
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Chicago Bears (+225) vs Houston Texans (-275)
Spread: HOU -6.5
O/U: 45.5
