Chicago Bears Celebrate Win By Sliding Through the Lake in the Soldier Field End Zone
The Chicago Bears won their season opener at Soldier Field on Sunday, beating the San Francisco 49ers, 19-10. It was one of those beautiful ugly games where the weather was the story so it doesn't really matter that Justin Fields was only 8-of-17 for 121 yards. The Bears won and that's all that matters. So the Bears celebrated by sliding through the water that was all over the field.
It's funny to see the Bears team account celebrating this because in a domed stadium in Arlington Heights, this is just another bad football game without any obscure penalties.
Still 1-0 is 1-0. The Bears will play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football next week. Could be fun.