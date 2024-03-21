Chelsea From 'Love Is Blind' Responded to Travis Kelce's Impression of Her
By Liam McKeone
Jason Kelce retired from the NFL earlier this month but he definitely did not retire from the content game. The former Philadelphia Eagles center is still cranking out podcast material with his brother, Travis, and New Heights remains a must-watch for aggregators and Kelce fans everywhere. The most recent episode dropped yesterday, resulting in a viral clip of Travis making fun of a Love Is Blind contestant.
The context: Travis was trying to convince Jason to watch the dating show. He attempted to reel his brother in by promising it was worse than Chasing Travis, his own dating show from a decade ago. Then the Kansas City Chiefs tight end launched into an impression of Chelsea, one of the contestants from this season's Love Is Blind, and it was not terribly flattering. It was pretty funny, though, especially for those who watched the specific episode he was mocking because it was spot-on.
This clip actually ended up making its way to the real Chelsea, Chelsea Blackwell, who posted her own video response to the viral impression. She was not mad, or offended. Instead she seemed borderline devastated at the possible reality that Taylor Swift was watching her "whining like a baby back b-tch" alongside her boyfriend Travis.
Good for her for taking this angle. It would've been too easy for the publicity to attempt to start a beef with a Kelce brother. But given Travis now has the Swifties on his side and both are currently beloved in the eyes of the casual sports-viewing public, it would not have ended well. That doesn't stop many in today's day and age, the peak era of "all publicity is good publicity."
We are now taking bets on how long it'll take for Chelsea to appear on New Heights. I say next week's episode.