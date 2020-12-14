Chase Young Completely Took Over an NFL Game on Sunday
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 13, 2020, 9:25 PM EST
Chase Young was the second pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and the top player on most draft boards for a reason. On Sunday, the Washington Football Team's rookie defensive end showed the NFL he's set to be a beast off the edge for a long time.
Young's athleticism is ridiculous considering his 6-foot-5, 264-pound frame and that was on display all afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers. In a 23-15 win, the Ohio State product finished the day with six tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery he returned for a touchdown. On that return he showed how scary it is when a guy his size is that fast:
Here's another look:
Young was disruptive in the backfield all afternoon:
He even dropped into zone coverage, decided there was no one in his area and used an explosive burst to sack Nick Mullens:
Young has been good all season, but on Sunday he was great. So far in 2020 he has 35 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one recovery. Though 13 weeks, Pro Football Focus graded Young out at 78.1 overall, which is good. That number will surely go up after his performance on Sunday.
The 21-year-old is currently the favorite to take home Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, but this is the first time we've truly seen him take over a game. It was a sight to behold as he seemed to have an impact on every play even when he wasn't in on the tackle. Expect that to continue.
At this rate, Young is poised to dominate off the edge for years in Washington. He's part of a defensive line that is beginning to look ferocious. Montez Sweat is an excellent bookend for Young on the edge, and defensive tackle Tim Settle has looked great in his third NFL season. While the team's offense needs to be reworked, Washington looks set up front for a while.