Roundup: Chase Claypool Bar Fight; Magic Johnson, Arsenio Hall and Danny Trejo Got COVID Vaccines
Governor Andrew Cuomo and family including CNN's Chris Cuomo got priority testing early in the pandemic ... Disney+ will reboot National Treasure as a show ... a Florida woman showed up at her daughter's school with a boxing glove, beat up a kid and got arrested ... a federal court upheld Hawaii's open carry restrictions ... the Pentagon had to do a 20 page report on a meme they made ... if your dryer isn't working check it for dead snakes ... big banks have invested $3.8 trillion in fossil fuels since the Paris Agreement was signed ... Issa Rae got a big deal with WarnerMedia ... watch Einstein explain relativity ... Magic Johnson, Danny Trejo and Arsenio Hall got the COVID vaccine and so should you ...
Chase Claypool was involved in a bar fight earlier this month. Yes, there's video. [TMZ]
Derek Jeter is taking The Players Tribune to Japan. [The Players Tribune]
Blues legend Bobby Plager died in a car crash. [STL Post Dispatch]
Former Olmypic snowboarder Julie Pomagalski died in an avalanche. [New York Post]
Tensions are high with the Raptors with the Pascal Siakam - Nick Nurse blowup the latest problem. [SportsNet]
Police honored Justin Herron of the Patriots who stopped a sexual assault in a park. [ESPN]
The Knicks kicked a fan out for wearing a shirt that said "ban Dolan." [New York Post]
Caesars will have naming rights for the Superdome in New Orleans. [The Athletic]
The Sacramento Kings will have their first ever all-female, non-binary broadcast on Friday. [Uproxx]
Bears fans did not take the team's QB1 tweet well at all. [FanSided]