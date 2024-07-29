Chase Budinger Resurfaces in Paris Olympics As Beach Volleyball Star
By Joe Lago
Chase Budinger played in the McDonald's All-American Game and earned co-MVP honors with Kevin Durant. He starred at the University of Arizona and was drafted 44th overall in the 2009 NBA Draft. He averaged 7.9 points and 3.0 rebounds over seven seasons mostly as a reserve with four teams, most notably with the Houston Rockets.
Budinger played his last NBA game in April 2016, and the 6-foot-7 small forward was destined to be a random trivia answer (Who finished second in the 2012 Slam Dunk Contest?) due to a nondescript pro basketball career.
The same can't be said about Chase Budinger the beach volleyball player.
The California native switched sports after retiring from basketball in 2017, and his ascent in beach volleyball has carried him all the way to the Paris Olympics, where he's pursuing a gold medal with partner Miles Evans.
Only beach volleyball enthusiasts knew of Budinger's success in his new sport. The rest of the American sports world, especially basketball fans, were shocked to find the former NBA wing on their screens while tuning in to the Summer Games on Monday.
Volleyball has always been a passion for Budinger. Growing up in Carlsbad, California, he led La Costa Canyon High School to three state volleyball championships and was named National Player of the Year by Volleyball Magazine. He was recruited by top college programs in volleyball and basketball.
As the 13th-ranked duo in the world and USA's No. 2 team, Budinger and Evans opened pool play Monday with a victory over France's Youseff Krou and Arnaud Gauthier-Rat. The top two teams in each group will advance to the knockout rounds.
"When I switched over to beach volleyball, anybody who knows me knows the only goal I had was to reach the Olympics," Budinger told ESPN. "... I wanted to represent USA."
In Paris, Budinger has bumped into players he used to face in the NBA. One superstar couldn't hide the shock on his face.
"It took like a double take for LeBron," Budinger told NBC News. "He's, like, walking by, and I yelled his name, and he kind of looked, and he's like, 'Chase? What?'"
Hoops fans had the same reaction Monday.