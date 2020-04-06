Charlotte Flair Was the Star of Wrestlemania 36
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 05 2020
Charlotte Flair was the biggest star of Wrestlemania 36, once again showing she's still one of the best and most consistent performers the WWE has on its roster. For the third year in a row, Flair did incredible work in one of the best matches on a Wrestlemania card.
On Sunday night, Flair battled Rhea Ripley for the NXT championship. Ripley is a 23-year-old rising star and many expected her to win the match as a way to secure her status as the WWE's next big thing in the women's division. She and Flair battled for more than 20 minutes in a back-and-forth affair. It was a blast to watch and Flair came away with the victory, surprising many in the end.
Flair and Ripley put on arguably the best match of the second night of Wrestlemania 36. The two are excellent performers and now that Flair will be on NXT, there's a good chance their rivalry will continue.
Sunday night's performance came a year after Flair was involved in a three-way main event at Wrestlemania 35 where she battled with Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch. While both Lynch and Rousey got top-billing for that bout, Flair did much of the work in the ring during the match.
Back at Wrestlemania 34, Flair came away as one of the night's biggest stars, as her 13-minute match with Asuka lived up to its immense billing. You can watch that match below.
That makes three straight years she's been a part of a stellar match at WWE's biggest event.
The 34-year-old has been in WWE since 2012, battling her way through NXT and rising to the main roster in the midst of the "women's revolution." She's been a 12-time champion and has already put herself among the greatest female wrestlers of all-time.
She reminded everyone of her place in history Sunday night by putting on a great match with Ripley and securing the NXT title. She'll now transfer to NXT, hopefully elevating WWE's Wednesday night show.