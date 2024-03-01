Charles Barkley Could Not Figure Out Who Only Fans Play For
By Kyle Koster
Charles Barkley has joined Instagram after spending years insisting that is something he will not be exploring. On last night's Inside The NBA, he explained he was caving for "business purposes," which is actually the only reason anyone should be on social media. Shaquille O'Neal, the consummate business man, offered some helpful advice to improve his buddy's engagement.
By putting #onlyfans on all the posts.
Barkley was as confounded by the situation as when he encounters the name of a sixth-year player in the league he covers. Essentially, he needed to know who Only Fans play for.
"For the only fans of mine?" Barkley asked.
O'Neal, Jared Greenberg, and Kenny Smith had a nice laugh over the mischief while Barkley smiled politely. Then they moved onto the next thing.
So far most of Barkley's Instagram content has been pictures of him playing golf with DJ Khaled or glamour shots of vodka. It'll be important to watch this space to see if he heeds his co-worker's completely serious advice.