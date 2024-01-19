Charles Barkley Mocked Nikki Haley Saying America Has 'Never Been a Racist Country'
Nikki Haley is currently attempting to salvage her run to win the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. She is currently in the "saying some wild stuff" phase. On Wednesday, Charles Barkley reacted to Haley's claim that America has, "never been a racist country" and boy, it's not one you're going to want to miss.
Watch below:
That's just classic Barkley right there. And, let's be real, he's right. That's an absolutely absurd thing to say. Kudos to Gayle King for just stepping back and letting Barkley cook there.
I get that Haley is desperately chasing votes, but she's just asking to be mocked for that one. It's not unlike when she refused to say the Civil War was caused by slavery. It's a slam dunk easy answer and she decided to zig when virtually everyone else on the planet zagged.
Guys, the 2024 election is fixin' to get really stupid. I'm not sure people are prepared for how dumb this is all going to get.