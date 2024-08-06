Charles Barkley Makes Surprising Decision on His Broadcasting Future
By Joe Lago
TNT Sports might not have NBA games to broadcast anymore, but at least it will still have Charles Barkley to entertain its viewers.
Upon reports that the NBA had moved on from TNT in its media rights negotiations, Barkley said during the NBA Finals that he would retire from broadcasting after the 2024-25 season, the last of his employer's deal with the league. With the uncertain future of TNT's signature show, "Inside the NBA," Barkley could not hide his feelings, expressing his disappointment throughout the league's playoffs.
On Tuesday, the 61-year-old five-time Emmy Award winner announced he had a change of heart. In a statement issued by TNT Sports, Barkley said he would not be leaving and would continue to fulfill the rest of his 10-year, $210 million contract.
Barkley began his explanation by stating, "I love my TNT Sports family."
“We have the most amazing people, and they are the best at what they do," Barkley added. "I'm looking forward to continuing to work with them both on the shows we currently have and new ones we develop together in the future. This is the only place for me."
Of course, "Inside the NBA" is the show in the NBA universe. Featuring Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and host Ernie Johnson, it is the gold standard of studio shows in sports broadcasting, and its existence beyond the 2024-24 season figures to be in jeopardy if the current legal wrangling leaves TNT without NBA games to air.
Even if TNT is excluded from the NBA's upcoming rights deals — packaged with ESPN, NBC and Amazon for $11 billion over 11 years — it still has college basketball, college football, NASCAR and tennis in its sports programming portfolio.
TNT Sports chairman and CEO Luis Silberwasser hinted that Barkley, who has been a part of TNT's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament coverage with CBS under parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, could appear in other sports coverage.
"It's fantastic to have Charles for this journey as we develop new content ideas and shows for our fans," Silberwasser said in TNT's statement.